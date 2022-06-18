Bihar Bandh: State govt instructs security forces to take stern action against trouble makers

Patna, Jun 18: Bihar Government has instructed security forces to take stern action against trouble makers in the state amid Bihar Bandh called by various youth and student unions against provisions of the Agnipath Scheme.

After reviewing the prevailing situation, Director General of Police S. K. Singhal said, besides 35 companies of Bihar Special Military Police, 10 companies of Central Para-Military Forces have been deployed in different parts of the state to avert untoward incidents. Three thousand additional forces have also been deployed in sensitive areas of the state.