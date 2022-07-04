Eknath Shinde wins floor test in Maharashtra Assembly by 164-99 margin

Mumbai, Jun 04: The newly sworn-in Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led government on Monday won the floor test in the State Assembly. In the 288-member House, 164 MLAs voted for the motion of confidence, while 99 voted against it. Speaker Rahul Narvekar announced that the trust vote has been carried by a majority vote.

After the death of a Shiv Sena MLA recently, the current strength of the Assembly is reduced to 287, thus the majority mark is 144.

The exercise started with a voice vote but after Opposition demanded for a division of votes method, Speaker Narvekar asked supporting and opposing MLAs to be seated on the either side of the Chair in the House.

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and All India Majlise e Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) opted out of voting while eight legislators of the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance remained absent during the exercise.

The special two-day session of the State Legislative Assembly comes after a high-voltage political drama in the state where a new government led by rebel Shiv Sena MLA Shinde came to power toppling the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) regime.

Shinde was sworn in as CM on June 30, a day after Uddhav Thackeray quit the post. BJP's Devendra Fadnavis was sworn in as the deputy CM.