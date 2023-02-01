Big relief for middle class, no tax on income up to Rs 7 lakh

The deductions limit 80C currently stood at Rs 1.5 lakh. Section 80C is a tax saving option under the Income Tax Act which has proved to benefit taxpayers. It enables them to limit their taxable income by leveraging tax saving instruments.

New Delhi, Feb 01: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Wednesday announced that income tax rebate limit increased to Rs 7 lakh in new tax regime.

Currently, those with an income of Rs 5 lakhs do not pay any income tax and I proposed to increase the rebate to Rs 7 lakhs.

"Currently, those with an income of Rs 5 lakhs do not pay any income tax and I proposed to increase the rebate limit to Rs 7 lakhs in the new tax regime," announced Nirmala Sitharaman.

While announcing personal tax rebates, Sitharaman said that "Tax for income of Rs 0-Rs 3 lakh is nil, for income above Rs 3 lakh and up to Rs 5 lakh will be taxed at 5 per cent, for income of above Rs 6 lakh and up to Rs 9 lakh will be taxed at 10 per cent and for income above Rs 12 lakh and up to Rs 15 lakh to be taxed at 20 per cent and above 15 lakh at Rs 30 per cent."

For pensioners, Sitharaman announced extending the benefit of standard deduction to new tax regime. Each salaried person with an income of Rs. 15.5 lakh or more will benefit by Rs. 52,500.

"A person earning Rs 9 lakh a year will now be paying just Rs 45,000 instead of Rs. 60,000 currently. Similarly, a person earning Rs 15 lakh will now pay only 10 per cent of this as tax," Sitharaman said.

"The limit of Rs 3 lakh for tax exemption on leave encashment on government salaried employees. That was set in 2002 when government salaries were lower and is now being raised to Rs 25 lakh," she added.

"I introduced in 2020, the new personal income tax regime with 6 income slabs, starting from Rs 2.5 lakh. I propose to change the tax structure in this regime by reducing the number of slabs to 5 and increasing the tax exemption limit to Rs 3 lakh," she said.

The New Income Tax Rates

Rs 0-3 Lakhs - Nil

Rs 3-6 Lakhs - 5%

Rs 6-9 Lakhs - 10%

Rs 9-12 Lakhs - 15%

Rs 12-15 Lakhs - 20%

Above Rs 15 Lakhs - 30%