Bhim Army chief, on way to meet family of Dalit child detained in Rajasthan

New Delhi, Aug 17: Bhim Army chief Chandra Shekhar Aazad was detained on Wednesday at the Jodhpur airport, on his way to meet family of the Dalit boy killed by his teacher in Rajasthan

"He has been stopped at the airport and being talked to in the lobby," a police official said.

He has been stopped from travelling to Jalore, the official said. Indra Meghwal, a student of a private school in Surana village of Rajasthan's Jalore district, was beaten up by his teacher on July 20 for allegedly touching a drinking water pot.

The boy succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Ahmedabad on August 13. Additional police force has been deployed in the village in view of the visit of Bhim Army leaders.