'Bharat Jodo Yatra' is historic and people want to join, says Ramesh


Google Oneindia New

New Delhi, Oct 14: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya on October 6 and has already arrived in Mysore for her participation.

Informing this, party's general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday also said that the yatra has gathered a lot of support in Bengaluru and is a 'historic yatra'.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh speaks at the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' app, at the party headquarters in New Delhi.PTI Photo

"In the last 3 days, Bharat Jodo Yatra in BJP-ruled Karnataka has gathered a lot of support. This shows that it's a historic yatra and people want to join it. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join this yatra in Mandya on October 6," ANI quoted Jairam Ramesh as saying.

Braving rains, Rahul Gandhi addresses gathering in Mysuru; video goes viral

According to a PTI report, Sonia Gandhi has arrived in Mysore on Monday afternoon and will participate in the yatra on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the yatra has been stopped for two days-Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gnadhi reached Bengaluru on Friday.

Published On October 3, 2022

More JAIRAM RAMESH  News arrow_forward

Read more about: jairam ramesh congress
Read more...