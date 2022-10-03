New Delhi, Oct 14: Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join the 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Karnataka's Mandya on October 6 and has already arrived in Mysore for her participation.
Informing this, party's general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh on Monday also said that the yatra has gathered a lot of support in Bengaluru and is a 'historic yatra'.
Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh speaks at the launch of 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' app, at the party headquarters in New Delhi.PTI Photo
"In the last 3 days, Bharat Jodo Yatra in BJP-ruled Karnataka has gathered a lot of support. This shows that it's a historic yatra and people want to join it. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join this yatra in Mandya on October 6," ANI quoted Jairam Ramesh as saying.
According to a PTI report, Sonia Gandhi has arrived in Mysore on Monday afternoon and will participate in the yatra on Thursday morning.
Meanwhile, the yatra has been stopped for two days-Tuesday and Wednesday.
The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gnadhi reached Bengaluru on Friday.