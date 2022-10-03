"In the last 3 days, Bharat Jodo Yatra in BJP-ruled Karnataka has gathered a lot of support. This shows that it's a historic yatra and people want to join it. Congress president Sonia Gandhi will join this yatra in Mandya on October 6," ANI quoted Jairam Ramesh as saying.

According to a PTI report, Sonia Gandhi has arrived in Mysore on Monday afternoon and will participate in the yatra on Thursday morning.

Meanwhile, the yatra has been stopped for two days-Tuesday and Wednesday.

The Congress's Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Rahul Gnadhi reached Bengaluru on Friday.