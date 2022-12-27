Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine to be priced at Rs 800 per dose in pvt markets, Rs 325 per dose for govts

New Delhi, Dec 27: Bharat Biotech's intranasal Covid vaccine has been approved by the Union Health Ministry as a booster dose for those aged 18 years and above. According to reports, the intranasal vaccine is priced at Rs 800 for private hospitals and clinics and at Rs 325 for the government.

It will be used as a heterologous booster and will be available first in private hospitals. The needle-free vaccine will be available at private centres. It has been introduced on the Co-WIN platform on Friday evening.