Bharat Biotech's Covid nasal vaccine debuts on CoWIN: All you need to know

A nasal vaccine is administered through the nose and does not require a needle. The nasal vaccine induces immunity through the inner surface of the nose, the surface which naturally comes in contact with several microbes that are air-borne.

New Delhi, Dec 23: Amid growing concern over a China-like covid situation in India, the government has approved Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine as a booster dose, which will be available in the market from today.

In a major development in India's defence against coronavirus, the Centre gave approval to 'iNCOVACC'-- the nasal vaccine manufactured by Bharat Biotech.

Studies have noted that unlike the other vaccines against COVID-19, the one administered via the nose targets the initial site of the infection and causes a more widespread immune response.

How safe is this vaccine?

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine has shown efficacy in three-phase trials. The company has 175 phase I study participants and 200 phase II study participants. For phase 3 testing, two strategies were employed. The company feels the Corona immunisation trial was a success. This immunisation, according to the firm, has generated corona immunity in people's upper respiratory systems, lowering disease and spread.

Who can get this vaccine?

The nasal vaccine would only be administered as a precautionary dose for those above 18 years. This means this vaccination will only be administered to persons who have already had two doses.

Where is the vaccine available?

Bharat Biotech's nasal vaccine will be available in private centres and will be introduced on CoWIN on Friday evening.

The CoWIN site reveals that more than 95.10 crore individuals have received the vaccination twice.

What is the cost?

Pricing of the vaccine will be decided soon and it will be made available in government and private facilities.

Nasal booster shot: How to register on CoWIN?