Bharat Bandh tomorrow (May25): What the list of demands being made

Neeraj Dhiman, District President of the organisation said that the Centre did not conduct a caste-based census of OBC. He further raised issues relating to the EVMs. Non-implementation of reservation for SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

New Delhi, May 24: The All India Backward And Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has announced a Bharat Bandh on May 25, Wednesday.

The federation is protesting against the use of EVMs during elections and also the issue of reservation for the SC/ST/OBC in private sectors.

The BAMCEF also has the support of the Bahujan Mukti Party whose state president D P Singh has urged the people to make it successful. Woman Meshram, the convenor of the Bahujan Kranti Morcha has extended his support to the Bharat Bandh on May 25, Wednesday.

Bharat Bandh on May 25: Full list of demands