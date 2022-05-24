New Delhi, May 24: The All India Backward and Minority Communities Employees Federation (BAMCEF) has called for Bharat Bandh on May 25, but it is unlikely that life will be affected.
Bharat Bandh on 25th May 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?
Bharat Bandh is being called as the Central Government refused to conduct a caste-based census of the Other Backward Castes (OBC), among several other issues. Bharat Bandh on May 25 is also backed by the Bahujan Mukti Party and the National Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha.
Bharat Bandh on May 25: Full list of demands
- Caste based census
- Stop using EVMs
- Reservation for SC/ST/OBC in private sector
- Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh
- Law for MSP for farmers
- NRC,CAA and NPR not to be implemented
- Resumption of old pension scheme
- No displacement of tribal people under garb of environmental protection
- Protection against labour laws which were secretly made against workers during the COVID-19 lockdown
- Not making vaccination compulsory
Bharat Bandh on 25th May 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?
The Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) party has urged people to make Bharat Bandh on May 25 a success by shutting down businesses and joining the bandh.
However, the Bharat Bandh is unlikely to have any impact across the country.
As of now, all government, private offices and schools will work normally.
Transport services like bus, train, auto, ola, Uber all expected to work as usual.