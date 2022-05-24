Bharat Bandh is being called as the Central Government refused to conduct a caste-based census of the Other Backward Castes (OBC), among several other issues. Bharat Bandh on May 25 is also backed by the Bahujan Mukti Party and the National Convener of Bahujan Kranti Morcha.

Bharat Bandh on May 25: Full list of demands

Caste based census

Stop using EVMs

Reservation for SC/ST/OBC in private sector

Separate electorates in OBC reservation in Panchayat elections in Odisha and Madhya Pradesh

Law for MSP for farmers

NRC,CAA and NPR not to be implemented

Resumption of old pension scheme

No displacement of tribal people under garb of environmental protection

Protection against labour laws which were secretly made against workers during the COVID-19 lockdown

Not making vaccination compulsory

Bharat Bandh on 25th May 2022: What is Open, What is Closed?

The Bahujan Mukti Party (BMP) party has urged people to make Bharat Bandh on May 25 a success by shutting down businesses and joining the bandh.

However, the Bharat Bandh is unlikely to have any impact across the country.

As of now, all government, private offices and schools will work normally.

Transport services like bus, train, auto, ola, Uber all expected to work as usual.