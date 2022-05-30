Bhagwant Mann orders probe into scaling down of security Moosewala

The incident took place a day after the government had scaled down his security. Moosewala's cousin and a friend, who were travelling in a Mahindra Thar jeep with him, were also injured in the attack.

"This incident seems to be a case of an inter-gang rivalry," Punjab Director General of Police VK Bhawra said, adding the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind the killing.

He said at least three weapons including 9 mm and 455 bore were used and 30 empty cases were recovered from the site, news agency PTI reported.

The police said that the Lawrence Bishnoi gang was behind this incident, adding that one of the members of the Bishnoi gang from Canada had taken the responsibility of the murder.

There is a rivalry between Lawrence Bishnoi gang and Lucky Patial gang, police sources said.

The Punjab police will now seek the remand of Bishnoi who is lodged in the Tihar Jail Number 8. He will be questioned by the police soon.