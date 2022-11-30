Bhagwant Mann in Gujarat, Police lathicharge on farmers outside Punjab CM's house

"Punjab Police lathi-charged Mazdoor Union people who were marching towards CM Bhagwant Mann's residence in Sangrur regarding their various demands," ANI tweeted the video with the caption.

"No lathicharge was done, and the protest is going on in a peaceful manner. An aggressive faction of protestors indulged in a scuffle, which was later controlled by the police. We have taken cognizance of their demands," said SSP Sangrur.

BJP leader Manjnder Singh Sirsa accused Kejriwal of using all money from Punjab in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

"Aam Aadmi Party in Gujarat says we care for farmers but in Punjab, they lathi-charge the farmers. Women are being beaten up. This is the real face of Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. They are using Punjab's money in Gujarat," claimed BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa.