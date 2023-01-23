Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata to be taught in Madhya Pradesh schools

"Swami Vivekananda has said that moral education is necessary and the Vidya Bharti organisation gives this moral education," CM Chouhan.

Indore, Jan 23: Excerpts from Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, Mahabharata, and other religious books will be taught in the schools, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Monday said.

"Ramayana, Mahabharat, Vedas, Upanishads and Shrimad Bhagavad Gita are our priceless books. These books have the ability to make man moral and to make man perfect. Therefore, the teaching of our religious books will be implemented in the government schools of the state. I am saying this as the Chief Minister of the state," ANI quoted him as saying.