Beware says Sanjay Raut in veiled attack on rebels

New Delhi, Jun 25: Shiv Sena MP, Sanjay Raut made a veiled attack at the rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde who are camping at a hotel in Guwahati.

In a tweet, Raut shared a picture of a quote from author Rudyard Kipling which read, " beware of overconcern for money, or position or glory. Someday you will meet a man who cares for none of these things. Then you will know how poor you are."