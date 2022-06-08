Here are the fixed deposit rates of top banks including SBI, HDFC

These investments are safer than Post Office Schemes as they are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). However, DICGC guarantees an amount up to Rs 5,00,000 per depositor per bank.

The interest rate varies from bank to bank. As of now, IDFC bank is giving the highest interest rate (6.25 %) on your fixed deposit. It offers 6.75 % interest for the deposits made by senior citizens.

Check out the Fixed Deposit Interest Rates of Top 10 Banks:

Name of Bank General Citizens (p.a.) Senior Citizens (p.a) State Bank of India 2.90% to 5.50% 3.40% to 6.30% HDFC Bank 2.50% to 5.60% 3.00% to 6.35% IDBI Bank 2.70% to 5.60% 3.20% to 6.35% Punjab National Bank 3.00% to 5.25% 3.50% to 5.75% Canara Bank 2.90% to 5.75% 2.90% to 6.25% Axis Bank 2.50% to 5.75% 2.50% to 6.50% Bank of Baroda 2.80% to 5.35% 3.30% to 6.35% IDFC Bank 2.50% to 6.25% 3.00% to 6.75% Bank of India 2.85% to 5.20% 3.35% to 5.95% Punjab and Sind Bank 3.00% to 5.40% 3.50% to 5.90%

Source: Compiled by BankBazaar.com from the respective bank's website