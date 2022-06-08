Here are the fixed deposit rates of top banks including SBI, HDFC


New Delhi, Jun 8: A fixed deposit (FD) is a financial instrument offered by banks which provides investors with a higher rate of interest than a regular savings account. It is the most-preferred investment instrument among the people in India as it gives consistent interest with no-market related risks attached to it.

These investments are safer than Post Office Schemes as they are covered by the Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (DICGC). However, DICGC guarantees an amount up to Rs 5,00,000 per depositor per bank.

The interest rate varies from bank to bank. As of now, IDFC bank is giving the highest interest rate (6.25 %) on your fixed deposit. It offers 6.75 % interest for the deposits made by senior citizens.
Check out the Fixed Deposit Interest Rates of Top 10 Banks:

Name of BankGeneral Citizens (p.a.)Senior Citizens (p.a)
State Bank of India2.90% to 5.50%3.40% to 6.30%
HDFC Bank2.50% to 5.60%3.00% to 6.35%
IDBI Bank2.70% to 5.60%3.20% to 6.35%
Punjab National Bank3.00% to 5.25%3.50% to 5.75%
Canara Bank2.90% to 5.75%2.90% to 6.25%
Axis Bank2.50% to 5.75%2.50% to 6.50%
Bank of Baroda2.80% to 5.35%3.30% to 6.35%
IDFC Bank2.50% to 6.25%3.00% to 6.75%
Bank of India2.85% to 5.20%3.35% to 5.95%
Punjab and Sind Bank3.00% to 5.40%3.50% to 5.90%

Source: Compiled by BankBazaar.com from the respective bank's website

