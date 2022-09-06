The weather department has forecast widespread rains for the next five days in coastal and north interior Karnataka. "Widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal and North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka," she added.

The rains have left India's IT capital struggling as inundation and waterlogging threw life out of gear. Boats and tractors were pressed into service in certain parts and a forecast of more rains has caused worry among the people residing in the vulnerable areas, even as many have started moving to safer zones, taking with them only necessary belongings.

Schools in the rain-battered Bengaluru have declared holidays and companies asked their employees to work from home, as the city continued to reel from the aftermath of the torrential downpour that threw life out of gear on Monday, as a fresh spell of rain only added to the woes of the people in the country's IT capital.

Bikers pushing their two-wheelers stuck on flooded roads and pedestrians struggling to navigate through knee-deep water was a common sight in some places on Tuesday.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai cited "unprecedented rainfall and overflowing" water bodies for the deluge but assured his government's commitment to restore normalcy. He also faulted the 'maladministration' of the previous Congress governments for the present situation of the city and insisted only two zones bore the brunt of rains although a picture was being painted as if entire Bengaluru was struggling.

One rain-related death, the electrocution of a woman, was reported from Siddapura. After the incident, the BESCOM officials and cops in Bengaluru South are asking people not to venture out unnecessarily as they are danger of electrocution.

"Karnataka, especially Bengaluru has received unprecedented heavy rain...for the last 90 years such rain has not been recorded. All the tanks are full and are overflowing, some of them have breached, and there have been continuous rains, every day it is raining," he said.

Speaking to reporters, Bommai said an image was being created as if the entire city is facing difficulties, which was not the case. "Basically the issue lies in two zones, particularly the Mahadevapura zone for reasons such as presence of 69 tanks in that small area and almost all of them have either breached or are overflowing. Secondly, all establishments are in low lying areas, and the third is encroachments," he listed out.