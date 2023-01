Bengaluru, Jan 17: In a shocking incident, a man was dragged behind a scooter on busy Magadi Road in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

The scooter rider identified as Sahil had a collision with the 71-year-old man's car. As the man came out of the car, the scooter rider tried to escape from the spot. In a bid to catch him, the aged man named Muttappa got hold of the scooty's grabrail, but the 25-year-old rider did not stop and man was seen dragging behind the two wheeler, NDTV reported.