Bengaluru represents startup spirit placing India in a different league: PM Modi

''Today, Karnataka got its first Vande Bharat Express train. Along with that, a new terminal at Bengaluru airport was inaugurated which was the requirement of the people of Bengaluru,'' he said.

''New India is a hub of startups. A startup is not only an organisation, it is the faith and ambition to achieve greater heights in the progress of a nation,'' PM said.

Talking about 5th Vande Bharat Express Train, PM Modi said it is a symbol that India has now left the days of stagnation behind. ''India is modernizing and beautifying its railway stations. Our aim is to make more modern railway stations, develop the infrastructure for better connectivity,'' he added.

''New Airport Terminal 2 more grand and modern in real than in photos,'' he said while addressing near Kempegowda International Airport.

''The increase in the number of airports also increases the potential of the youth of the country. It gives rise to the employment opportunities. Connectivity will play a crucial role in India's development. Creating air connectivity and new airports is the need of the hour. The new terminal in Bengaluru will increase facilities for passengers. Speed is not a luxury, speed is development. And scale is not a liability, it is the strength of India,'' PM Modi said, referring to new terminal of KIA.

The Prime Minister also said be it governance or developing physical and digital infrastructure, New India is progressing at another level. The world looks up to India when they talk about BHIM UPI.

''To achieve growth we need to develop the physical infrastructure along with the social infrastructure. Jal Jeevan mission has successfully provided water supply to 7 crore households within 3 years, throughout the country. PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana has successfully distributed more than 2.25 lakh crore rupees directly to the bank accounts of 110 crore beneficiaries," he said.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled the mammoth statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, who is credited with founding the modern city of Bengaluru in 1537 AD, near Kempegowda International Airport. The 108-feet bronze statue has been christened "Statue of Prosperity" or "Pragatiya Pratime".

The first phase of the glitzy Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Nicknamed as "Terminal in a garden", the new infrastructure facility at the KIA will cater to 2.5 crore passengers annually, KIA officials said. "The T2 is an architectural wonder, which is a first-of-its-kind 'Terminal in a Garden'. It will have lush greenery within and outside and will be a visual delight like no other in the world.