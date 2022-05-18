Waterlogged flyovers, inundated roads, visuals from the mighty rains that lashed Bengaluru

New Delhi, May 18: Heavy rains lashed Bengaluru on Tuesday evening which led to waterlogging in many parts of the city.
The torrential rains, which were accompanied by lightning and thunder, started in the evening and intensified by night. It caused traffic snarls in Hebbal, Silk Board. Mysuru Road and Bommnahalli.
Vehicles were stuck in the traffic for hours as some areas witnessed knee-deep water. Social media was flooded with the clips of inundated roads.
Majestic, Malleswaram, Kengeri, Magadi Road, Lalbagh, Chickpet, Mysore Road, and Vijayanagar were some of the areas affected by the rains.
Also, Namma Metro services on the Green Line was temporarily disrupted after the tripping in the transformer.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued an orange alert predicting heavy rain today.