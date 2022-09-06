Bengaluru: Primary, high schools to remain closed on Wednesday in East Zone

The Bengaluru East Zone has been worst hit by the ongoing rains. With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicting heavy rains for the next two to three days, the authorities have announced a holiday.

"The primary and high schools in Bengaluru East Zone will remain closed tomorrow (September 7) due to heavy rainfall and waterlogging," ANI quoted Block Education Officer in a tweet.

Some schools have remained closed in the East Zone in the last two days and shifted to online mode which many educational institutions after COVID-19 forced schools to remain shut for most parts of 2020 and 2021.

Meanwhile, Bengalureans will not get relief from the ongoing spell of torrential rains as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a 'yellow alert', predicting heavy showers for the next two to three days.

"Heavy rain for next 2-3 days in Bengaluru, yellow alert was issued for today," D Geeta Agnihotri, a scientist at the meteorological department was quoted in a tweet by ANI.

The weather department has forecast widespread rains for the next five days in coastal and north interior Karnataka. "Widespread rains for next 5 days in coastal and North interior Karnataka, 3 days widespread rains followed by fairly widespread rains in the next 2 days in South interior Karnataka," she added.