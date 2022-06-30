Bengaluru: KGF actor escapes unhurt after truck rams his Mercedes Benz

Bengaluru, Jun 30: Kannada film actor B S Avinash, best known for his role in the KGF series, escaped unhurt after a container collided with his car in the city.

"At around 6:05 am on Wednesday, I had the scare of a lifetime. An unimaginable event with so much to process within such less time, Avinash, who played one of the gang leaders in the movie, said in a Facebook post.