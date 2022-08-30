New Delhi, Aug 30: The Supreme Court will on Tuesday hear a case filed by the Karnataka Waqf Board against the High Court order allowing Ganesh Chaturthi at Idgah Maidan in Chamarajpet, Bengaluru . Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, representing the Muslim body, mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice U.U. Lalit and sought urgent hearing on the matter.

Sibal argued that "unnecessary religious tension was being created in the area", and complained that a division bench of the Karnataka high court negated a single-judge order within a day, allowing religious and cultural activities at the controversial playground. After hearing brief submissions, the top court agreed to hear the matter on Tuesday.

Last week, the high court had granted permission to hold Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at Idgah Maidan in Bengaluru's Chamarajpet.

The high court had said the government can take a call to permit the festival on the ground. The court passed the order after the state government filed an appeal challenging the August 25 interim order to maintain status quo.

The high court modified the interim order and allowed the state government to consider and pass appropriate orders on applications seeking use of the land in question for holding religious and cultural activities for a limited period from August 31 onwards.

The Idgah Maidan is at the centre of a controversy over its ownership with both the waqf board and the city administrative body - the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) - claiming ownership, until it was declared to be the property of the revenue department earlier this month.

Hindu organisations have since been pushing for their festivals to be celebrated at the ground, recently seeking permission to hold the Ganesh Chaturthi festival there.

On Saturday, chief minister Basavaraj Bommai told news agency PTI that the state government will decide on implementing the court order after holding a meeting with the advocate general and the revenue minister.

"The division bench of the high court has given an order regarding Chamrajpet survey number 40 (Idgah Maidan) asking the government to take an appropriate decision, and has analysed how our country is multi-religious. Regarding implementing the court order in letter and spirit, tomorrow the advocate general, revenue minister and I will hold discussions," Bommai told PTI.