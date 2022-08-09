Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya attempts to end life

Kolkata, Aug 09: An attempt to kill himself resulted in serious injuries for senior Bengali actor Saibal Bhattacharya on Monday.

As per the reports, Saibal Bhattacharya tried to end his life using a sharp object leading to profuse bleeding. He was taken to the hospital. He is presently being treated at Chittaranjan Hospital, Kolkata Police said.

The Bengali actor shared a video on his social media in which he blamed his wife and in-laws for his current situation. According to a report on Hindustan Times, he said, "I was forced to take it in my own hands. For this my wife, mother-in-law and...' the video ended before he could finish speaking. The clip has now been removed.

Reports claim that he was battling depression and had alcohol issues.

The reason for his depression is said to be a lack of work despite being part of many popular TV serials.

'Amar Durga', 'Kori Khela', 'Uron Tubri' and 'Mithai' are some of his notable works.