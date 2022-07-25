Bengal SSC scam: ED takes Partha Chatterjee to Bhubaneswar AIIMS for treatment after HC order

He will be flown to Bhubaneswar in an air ambulance for treatment as per the order given by Calcutta High Court.

New Delhi, July 25: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials reached the state-run SSKM Hospital in Kolkata early on Monday where Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee, arrested in connection with the school jobs scam, is admitted.

The minister was seen leaving the hospital in a wheelchair and being taken away into an ambulance for the airport.

Chatterjee, who has several health issues, was admitted to the ICCU of the state-run SSKM Hospital hours after the senior minister was remanded to two-day ED custody by a city court.

Several tests including ECG were conducted on the TMC secretary general, an official of the hospital said.

The multi-crore scam in the recruitment of teachers in state government-sponsored and aided schools took place when Chatterjee, who is also the Trinamool Congress secretary general, held the education portfolio. Jobs were allegedly offered in lieu of money while genuine candidates suffered.