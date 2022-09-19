Bengal SSC Recruitment Scam: ED attaches over Rs 46 crore assets of Partha Chatterjee, aide

"The attached properties are found to be beneficially owned by Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee," it said. According to the agency, several of the attached properties were registered in the name of shell companies and persons acting as proxies for Chatterjee. The former minister in the TMC-led government in West Bengal and his "close associate" were arrested by the ED in July.

The agency had seized Rs 49.80 crore cash, gold and other jewellery worth more than Rs 55 crore after it conducted raids in this case in Kolkata and other parts of West Bengal.

Partha Chatterjee held the portfolios of Higher Education, School Education and Parliamentary Affairs in the Mamata Banerjee-led Cabinet.