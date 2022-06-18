Bengal school reopening: CNI tells Kolkata schools to begin physical classes from Jun 20

CNI runs schools like La Martiniere for Girls/Boys, St James, Pratt Memorial, St Paul's Mission, St Thomas, Scottish Church Collegiate School, Christ Church Girls' school, etc.

The TMC government had issued notification extending summer holiday in schools by 11 days up to June 26 and cited the hot and humid conditions as the compelling reason.

Responding to his call, La Martiniere Schools' Secretary Supriya Dhar said campuses for both the boys' and girls' sections will reopen from next Monday as the 'extreme hot and humid conditions' don't remain any more.

"After the state government issued notice for extending summer vacation from June 15 to June 26 due to the severe hot and humid conditions, we had decided to go for online classes for 10 days. Taking into account the health issue of children, we took the decision though the CISCE did not issue any circular for curtailing the summer vacation in West Bengal despite the advisory of the state government. "But as the heat and humidity lessened a bit, and parents of our children are making constant queries when the schools will open, we have decided to resume on-campus classes from June 20," Dhar said.

