Kolkata, July 28: Days after reportedly recovering Rs 21 crore from a flat of Arpita Mukherjee, a close aide of senior West Bengal Minister Partha Chatterjee, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has at least found Rs 29 crore cash from her other flat during a fresh raid conducted by the central agency on Wednesday in connection with school jobs scam.

The raid lasted for close to 18 hours and the ED left her flat with 10 trunks of cash on Thursday morning, a report on NDTV claims. During the raid, the officials found at least Rs 29 crore cash and 5 kg gold from her flat located at Belgharia area of Kolkata.

Four counting machines were used to count the money which were brought from SBI Regional HQ in Kolkata. The ED has also reportedly seized important documents during the raid.

In the first raid, the ED had recovered Rs 21 crore. With the ED recovering at least Rs 29 crore from her other flat at the Belgharia area, the central agency has collected Rs approximately Rs 50 crore from her Arpita.

Partha Chatterjee was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on July 23 in connection with its investigation into the alleged teacher recruitment irregularities at government-sponsored and -aided schools.