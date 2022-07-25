Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee has air-conditioned flat exclusively for dogs

In the air-conditioned flat, he has housed three pet dogs and has two caretakers including a woman, the report adds. It is on the 2nd floor of the 'Siddhi Enclave' where he owns three flats. There were four dogs earlier and one of them died some time ago.

It may be recalled that Calcutta High Court had expressed concern during the hearing in May 2022 about the property of Chatterjee. The court is aware that the minister has even bought an apartment in the name of his dog and it should be looked into, the judge had said as per a report on The Times of India.

West Bengal Industry Minister Partha Chatterjee was arrested by ED on Saturday in connection with its investigation into the alleged school jobs scam.

ED also detained Chatterjee's close aide Arpita Mukherjee, from whose property Rs 21 crore in cash was seized, the agency official said.

Chatterjee, who was the state education minister from 2014 to 2021, was grilled by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in April and May this year in connection with the scam.

Meanwhile, West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee was on Monday taken to Odisha in an air ambulance by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and admitted to AIIMS, Bhubaneswar as per the direction of the Calcutta High Court, an official said.