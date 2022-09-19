Bengal Governor pushes Sunil Chhetri aside: Twitter users demand apology


Kolkata, Sep 19: La Ganesan the Governor of Manipur and West Bengal is being criticised on the social media after a video went viral of him pushing aside Indian soccer team captain Sunil Chhetri during an award ceremony.

Viral video of Ganesan

On Sunday, Bengaluru FC led by Chhetri won the Durand Cup final. During the post-match presentation ceremony, the Governor presented the Durand Cup trophy to Chhetri.

In the video that has now gone viral, La Ganesan can be seen pushing Sunil Chhetri purportedly for a better photo opportunity.

Now social media users are demanding an apology. Sunil Chhetri and Indian football both deserve an apology, one user wrote.

