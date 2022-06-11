Bengal: BJP MP writes to Amit Shah, demands deployment of central forces in violence-hit Howrah

Khan alleged that the state government has "failed" to maintain law and order in the trouble-torn areas and "allowed the violence to spiral for vested political interests".

"For the last two days, we have seen that the state government has completely failed to maintain law and order in Howrah district. It allowed the protestors to let loose to wreak havoc. I have written a letter to Amit Shah Ji and requested him to send central forces so that they can be deployed in the troubled areas," Khan said.

He accused the ruling TMC of indulging in "cheap politics" and "allowing the violence to continue for vested political interest".

Senior BJP leader and co-in-charge of West Bengal, Amit Malviya, said if the state government cannot act, the chief minister should allow the governor to deploy the Army.

. .

"Mamata Banerjee, Home Minister of Bengal, has once again failed to manage law & order in the state. Her administration has remained a mute spectator to the rampaging rioters as they burn and vandalise property. If she is unable to act, she should urge the Governor do (to) deploy Army," he said on Twitter.

Reacting to the BJP's allegations, senior TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said, "The state government has effectively tackled the situation. The BJP is trying to spread violence in the state. They are also trying to vitiate the atmosphere of Bengal and the country through their politics of hatred."

Protests erupted in several parts of Howrah on Friday over controversial remarks by suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma and expelled leader Naveen Jindal on Prophet Mohammad.

Protesters clashed with police personnel in Dhulagarh, Panchla and Uluberia areas when law enforcers tried to end a blockade on a national highway stretch. They set police vehicles on fire and damaged public property during the agitations.

Internet services have been suspended across the district till June 13, and prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been imposed in several areas such as Uluberia, Domjur and Panchla till June 15.

Commuters had to face problems as roads and railway tracks were blocked by protesters in the district. Several local and express trains were cancelled due to the violence.