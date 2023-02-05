Beijing ‘reserves the right’ to deal with ‘similar situations’: China after US shot down its spy balloon

China has expressed its strong dissatisfaction and protest against the US's use of force to attack civilian unmanned airships. China's Defense Ministry spokesperson Tan Kefei on Sunday afternoon said that his country China "reserves the right to use necessary means to deal with similar situations."

The United States on Saturday shot down a Chinese surveillance balloon over the Atlantic Ocean as it crossed the continental America after hovering over its skies from Montana to South Carolina.

Earlier, China's foreign ministry criticised US for bringing down its balloon for "an obvious overreaction and a serious violation of international practice."

"US' overreaction seriously violated the international practice. China will resolutely safeguard its legitimate rights and interests of relevant companies, while reserving the right to make further necessary reactions," China's state-run Global Times quoted ministry as saying.

"The Chinese side has repeatedly informed the US side after verification that the airship is for civilian use and entered the US due to force majeure, which was completely accidental," Beijing said in a statement. Beijing said that it wanted China the US to handle it properly in a calm, professional and restrained manner.

According to China, it was a civilian-use balloon intended for meteorology research.

"A spokesman for the US Department of Defense also stated that the balloon will not pose a military or personal threat to ground personnel. Under such circumstances, the U.S. insists on using force, obviously overreacting and seriously violating international practice. China will resolutely safeguard the legitimate rights and interests of relevant companies, while reserving the right to make further necessary reactions," it added.

It was all started after the balloon carrying surveillance gear as well as a payload was spotted over Montana, home to underground US military intercontinental ballistic missile silos.

This incident also forced US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to cancel his his scheduled trip to China. "It's very important to emphasize that the presence of this surveillance balloon over the US in our skies is a clear violation of international law and clearly unacceptable. And we've made it clear to China. And what this has done s created the conditions that undermine the purpose of the trip including ongoing efforts to build a floor under the relationship and to address a broad range of issues that are of concern for both the countries and the world," he stated.

The Secretary explained that in light of this ongoing issue, it would not be appropriate to visit Beijing at this time. He underscored that the United States is committed to diplomatic engagement and maintaining open lines of communication, and that he would be prepared to visit Beijing as soon as conditions allow.

"So we took the step that I announced earlier today in postponing the planned visit for this weekend meanwhile, we are going to remain engaged with the PRC as this ongoing issue is resolved," he added.