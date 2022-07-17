Beijing backs Rajapaksa- version rule in Sri Lanka

Apparently, communist China looks cool and indifferent to what is happening in the domestic politics of Sri Lanka today. But latently, it is doing everything possible to see to it that there is a Rajapaksa- version rule in the island nation in the near future .

Observers say a Chinese foreign ministry spokesman has recently told a media briefing that Beijing would appeal to all parties to work unitedly to resolve the present crisis in Sri Lanka. All parties in the country should act in the fundamental interests of the country and its people, work together to overcome their problems and realise social stability, economic recovery and improvement of livelihood.

The spokesman has also proposed China is ready to work with relevant countries and international financial institutions to continue to play a positive role in supporting Sri Lanka in overcoming its difficulties, easing its debt burden and realizing the country's sustainable development.

The real designs of China are, however, sinister. Like the proverbial swimming duck that looks cool from outside but constantly operates with its legs beneath the surface of water to move towards its destination , Beijing acts covertly to achieve its own objectives in Sri Lanka .

. .

Currently, the communist nation seems to be busy influencing the outcome of the upcoming Sri Lanka president election . Beijing is clandestinely using its clout with its sources in Sri Lanka to see to it that Acting President Ranil Wickremesinghe emerges as the final winner in the race for presidency .

The reasons for Beijing's support to Wickremesinghe are not far to seek . He is believed to be very close to the Rajapaksas, who all had been very much inclined to China in their foreign policy matters .

It is no secret that the administrations of Presidents Mahinda Rajapaksa (2005-2015) and Gotabaya Rajapaksa ( 2019- 2022) proved very beneficial to Beijing . The Rajapaksas gave Beijing much higher interest rates for its loans for Sri Lanka's infrastructural projects . This made the Chinese communist regime so fond of President Mahinda that one of China's state-run firms made large payments for his failed presidential re-election campaign in 2015.

Beijing seems to calculate Wikramsinghe would suit it the best in achieving its interests as the Rajapaksas did. The Chinese communist regime seems to fear if any presidency other than the Rajapaksas- kind takes over in Colombo, it will affect its large-scale infrastructure investments in the island nation. China has been one of the biggest creditors of Sri Lanka. It is behind the ADB on $13 billion and on a par with Japan's $10 billion .

Besides, Beijing sees Sri Lanka as a crucial part of its 'String of Pearls' strategy to encircle India and establish its dominion in the Indian Ocean region .