New Delhi, May 02 : Political strategist Prashant Kishor on Monday tweeted about his next move barely days after rejected Congress' offer to join the party. He hinted that he is set to take a political plunge with a tweet in which Kishor said that he would be ready to go to the people's court, starting from his home state Bihar.

"My quest to be a meaningful participant in democracy & help shape pro-people policy led to a 10 year rollercoaster ride!

. .

As I turn the page, time to go to the Real Masters, THE PEOPLE, to better understand the issues and the path to "जन सुराज"- Peoples Good Governance. शुरुआत बिहार से (To start from Bihar)"

The cryptic message came a week after he declined a Congress offer to come on board as a member of a committee that would work on the 2024 general elections. The 45-year-old wanted a free hand to bring big bang changes and not incremental ones, as the Congress was keen on.

Kishor is not new to Bihar politics, for he was the vice president of the ruling Janata Dal-United led by the chief minister Nitish Kumar. However, later he fell out with Kumar over the JD(U)'s decision to support the Modi government's Citizenship Amendment Act, and was eventually expelled from the JD(U) for being openly critical of the party.