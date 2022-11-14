'Beauty is not about how you look': Mamata Banerjee apologises for Trinamool minister's comments on President

"Somebody has committed a mistake and we are opposing it, we aren't supporting it. But every day the language that is being used to make statements and the lying that is continuing is unacceptable," Mamata said.

"I condemn minister Akhil Giri's comment on Prez Draupadi Murmu and apologising to her on behalf of TMC," she added.

"Beauty is not about how you look, it is about how you are from the inside," Mamata said.

West Bengal Minister Akhil Giri on Saturday kicked up a row for making controversial remarks on President Draupadi Murmu.

In a 17-second video clip, Giri was heard commenting on the "looks of the President". "They (BJP) said that I am not good-looking. We don't judge anyone by their appearance. We respect the office of the President. But how does our President look?" Giri, the minister for Correctional Homes, was heard saying at a rally in a village in Nandigram.

While talking to reporters this morning, Giri apologised for making such a remark.

"I didn't mean to disrespect the Honourable President. I was replying to what BJP leaders said while verbally attacking me. Every day I am verbally attacked for my looks. If someone thinks I have disrespected the President, then it is wrong. I apologise for making such a remark. I have immense respect for the President of our country," he told a news channel.