BBC's bid to dent PM Modi's image yields zero result; survey declares him most popular leader in the world

According to a survey by a US-based consulting firm 'Morning Consult', the Indian Prime Minister's popularity is way ahead of his US, UK and other counterparts. The "Global Leader Approval" surveyed 22 global leaders for the ratings and is based on data collected from January 26-31 this year.

New Delhi, Feb 04: The BBC's controversial series to tarnish the image of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi using the two-decade-old Godhra incident seems like had a zero impact on his popularity as he is declared the most popular world leader by a survey.

Not US President Joe Biden or UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, but it is Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is declared the most popular global leader today.

The survey collated a seven-day moving average of adult residents in each country, with sample sizes varying by country, the Political Intelligence research firm said. The report claims that the Indian Prime Minister secured a massive 78 per cent of approval rating while 18 per cent gave a thumbs down for him. Whereas US President Joe Biden received 40 per cent ratings and is currently in seventh place, ANI reported

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez came second place with 68 per cent ratings while Swiss President Alain Berset occupied third place by getting 62 per cent approval rating.

It is followed by Australian PM Anthony Albanese (58 per cent) and Brazil's President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (50). UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak has taken 12th spot with 30 per cent approvals.

The report of Narendra Modi emerging as the most popular global leader comes at a time when the BBC propaganda piece on PM Modi garnered global headlines.

Using this an opportunity, the opposition parties tried to score political points but the latest survey clearly indicates that series had zero impact on the Indian Prime Minister's popularity.

The BBC, which has all along attempted to isolate Hindus by selectively reporting crimes against Hindus, came up with a series that discusses PM Modi's role in the 2002 Gujarat riots.

On the other hand, the Ministry of External Affairs has lashed out at the series calling it a "propaganda piece." "Do note that this has not been screened in India...We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity and continuing colonial mindset is blatantly visible," ANI quoted External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi as saying.

"If anything, this film or documentary is a reflection on the agency & individuals that are peddling this narrative again. It makes us wonder about the purpose of this exercise &the agenda behind it. Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he added.