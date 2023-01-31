BBC funded by China: Big claim by RS MP Jethmalani

Taking to Twitter, Mahesh Jethmalani said "apart from publishing a truncated map of India w/o J&K until 2021 when it apologised to the Indian govt and corrected the map, BBC has a long history of spreading disinformation against India. The anti PM documentary is a continuation of this malafide trend."

"Why is BBC so anti-India? Because it needs money desperately enough to take it from Chinese state linked Huawei (see link) & pursue the latter's agenda (BBC a fellow traveller, Comrade ⁦Jairam?)It's a simple cash-for-propaganda deal. BBC is up for sale," he added.