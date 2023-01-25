BBC documentary part 2 on PM Modi released, TMC MP Mahua Moitra shares link again

New Delhi, Jan 25 : The second (and final) episode of the BBC documentary series 'India: The Modi Question' has come out and links to the same have already started surfacing on social media.

Trinamool Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra was quick to share the BBC documentary part 2 episode on her micro-blogging platform Twitter with a note,''Here is Episode 2 (with buffering delays) Will post another link when they get one this removed.''

The second episode examines the track record of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government following his re-election in 2019.

The documentary shows series of controversial policies - the removal of Kashmir's special status guaranteed under Article 370 of the Indian constitution and a citizenship law that many said treated Muslims unfairly - has been accompanied by reports of violent attacks on Muslims by Hindus,''

The documentary claims that PM Modi and his government reject any suggestion that their policies reflect any prejudice towards Muslims, but these policies have been repeatedly criticised by human rights organisations such as Amnesty International. That organisation has now closed its offices in Delhi following the freezing of its bank accounts in connection with an investigation into financial irregularities, according to the Indian government, a charge rejected by Amnesty.

The firebrand TMC MP had earlier shared part 1 episode of the BBC documentary and said she will not accept 'censorship'. She posted a link to the documentary on her official handle stating -"Sorry, Haven't been elected to represent world's largest democracy to accept censorship. Here's the link. Watch it while you can."

The Centre had last week directed blocking of multiple YouTube videos and Twitter posts sharing links to the documentary. The two-part BBC documentary, which claims it investigated certain aspects relating to the 2002 Gujarat riots, has been trashed by the Ministry of External Affairs as a "propaganda piece" that lacked objectivity and reflected a "colonial mindset".

The central government's move has received sharp criticism from opposition parties like the Congress and the TMC for imposing "censorship".