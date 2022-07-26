Battling cancer, Lucknow girl scores 97.75 in class 12

Daughter of businessman father Utkarsh Tiwari and mother Rashmi, Pramita was shattered beyond words last year when she came to know about cancer. Like the way every human reacts, she was disturbed, but her parents stood like pillar of support and encouraged her to focus only on her studies instead of worrying about the disease.

With an iron will to succeed, the student from Seth MR Jaipuria School managed to score 97.75 per cent in the exam. "I took my textbooks and studies whenever I felt fit with the motivation to appear and excel in examinations. I never forced myself to study, but while studying I paid full attention and concentrated on the topics," she explained about her preparation for the exam.

. .

She took the first and second-term exams while undergoing treatment in Gurugram. Utkarsh underwent bone marrow in January.

It would not have been possible without the support of her school and friends. Her school principal and teachers - Rashmi Singh and Manpreet Kaur - arranged special online classes for her. Whereas her friends provided notes for her.

The girl, who needs at least five years to fully recover, dreams to become a doctor. During her stay in the hospital, she tried to understand about the medical profession and got tips from doctors.

"As soon as the news about her results came, all those who have closely been a part of her journey called up to congratulate as it felt like an achievement for all," he added.