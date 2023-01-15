Battle Squads will be converted into Integrated Battle Groups: Army chief

In order to make the "teeth-to-tail" ratio effective with modernization and technological infusion, Pande said, "The Army will be right-sized so that human resource or manpower can be used properly". "Our aim will be to move from a manpower-intensive to a technologically driven Army," said the Army chief, adding "our primary focus will be our soldiers, who will be fully prepared and equipped to face the challenges of the future." Provision of modern weapons and equipment is an integral part of this effort, for which the Indian Army is determined to find indigenous solutions, said Pande. "Modernity through 'self-reliance' will be our new mantra."

The Chief of Army Staff said that "Indian Defense Industry is rising up to this challenge with competence" and the Indian Army is moving towards partnership from a "buyer-seller relationship" with the industry. "Several initiatives have been taken to further strengthen this relationship, which includes 'hand holding'."

He claimed that the Indian Army has full faith in the sturdiness and operability of 'Made-in-India' weapons and equipment. "Niche Technologies like Artificial Intelligence, blockchain, quantum communications, unmanned systems, and directed energy weapons are also being indigenized," the Army chief state and expressed his confidence on Indian Army's capability to fight and win future wars with "Indian solutions."

According to him, the army is changing those traditional practices that have lost their relevance. He highlighted that infrastructure development and logistics are important parts of the Indian Army's operational preparedness and announced the infrastructure requirements of the force will be "aligned and coordinated with the national logistics policy as a result of the launch of the PM Gatishakti Initiative.

Army Day is observed on January 15 to mark Field Marshal K M Cariappa taking over as the first Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army, replacing his British predecessor in 1949.

With inputs from ANI