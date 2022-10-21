Basit Kalam Siddiqui arrested from Varanasi in Islamic State Voice of Hind case

During investigations, it emerged that one Basit Kalam Siddiqui, resident of Varanasi, was actively involved in radicalisation and recruitment of radicalised youth on behalf of ISIS from India. After the busting of the 'Voice of Hind' module by NIA and arrest of 6 accused, including the so-called Amir of ISJK, Umar Nisar alias Qasim Khurasani, under a revised strategy, the online propaganda was being pushed through a new online magazine 'Voice of Khorasan'.

Basit Kalam was in active touch with ISIS operational handlers and was indulging in the content creation, publication and dissemination of ISIS propaganda through the magazine Voice of Khorasan.

On the directions of his ISIS handlers based in Afghanistan, he was trying to fabricate an explosive 'Black Powder' and gaining knowledge on use of other lethal chemical substances to be used for the fabrication of Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs). He was also imparting training on making of explosives, through several Telegram Groups he operated, for carrying out terrorist attacks against Vital Installations and the civilian population. He was also preparing to undertake 'hijrat' to Khorasan for joining active ISIS terrorists in combat.

During its searches, NIA has seized incriminating articles such as handwritten notes related to fabrication of IEDs and explosive substances, Mobile phones, laptops, pen-drives, etc.