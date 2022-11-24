‘Baseless’: Sachin Pilot responds to Gehlot's ‘traitor’ jibe

In an interview with NDTV on Thursday, he called Pilot a traitor six times.

"A man who doesn't have 10 MLAs, who revolted against his own party. A gaddar (traitor) cannot be Chief Minister," Gehlot said on Thursday.

Gehlot's statement comes amid Sachin Pilot's camp is seen pushing Congress to make him the chief minister.

Meanwhile, Gurjar leader Vijay Singh Bainsla has threatened to oppose Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' in Rajasthan unless his demand to make Sachin Pilot, a prominent face from the community, the chief minister is accepted.

"The current Congress government has completed four years and one year is left. Now Sachin Pilot should be made the chief minister. If this happens, then you (Rahul Gandhi) are welcome. We will oppose otherwise," he said on Monday night.

The Gurjar community constitutes five to six per cent of the state's population and is influential in over 40 seats, mainly in eastern Rajasthan. This region includes the districts from where the yatra is scheduled to pass.

Gehlot is unwilling to cede any space to Sachin Pilot in Rajasthan, while Pilot has been eyeing CM's post for a long time now.

Reacting to the interview, BJP leader Rajyavardhan Rathore said Gehlot was accusing the BJP of something the Congress had mastered.

"By the way, the Congress party was split by Motilal Nehru as well as by Indira Gandhi. Now Gehlot ji is calling Pilot a traitor by making similar allegations! This has been the practice of the Congress, they were guilty of the same kind of betrayal," Rathore tweeted.