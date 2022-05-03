Basava Jayanti 2022: Amit Shah pays floral tributes to 12th century social reformer in Bengaluru

Bengaluru, May 3: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday paid floral tributes to the bust and statue of 12th century social reformer and Lingayat saint Basaveshwara here, on his birth anniversary.

The move is seen as a reach out to Lingayats, a dominant community who have significant presence across the state and are considered as a strong vote bank of the ruling BJP, ahead of Karnataka Assembly polls next year.

He was accompanied by Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, state BJP President Nalin Kumar Kateel, party national General Secretary C T Ravi, several ministers of the state cabinet, among others.

Ahead of the 2018 Assembly polls too, Shah, then as BJP national President had paid floral tributes to the same statue at Basaveshwara Circle here, close to Vidhana Soudha, the seat of the state legislature and secretariat.