Mau, Oct 18: An activist of the Popular Front of India was arrested by a team of Anti Terrorist Squad and local police here on Monday, officials said.
Nasir Kamal, a resident of the city's Prema Rai locality who was active worker of the organisation, was arrested, Additional Superintendent of Police, Tribhuvan Nath Tripathi said.
He was later produced in a court which sent him to 14 days judicial custody.
During interrogation, Kamal told the police that he had attended several meetings of PFI and knew a number of people who had been arrested by the ATS earlier.
The Centre has banned PFI for five years under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).