Banks to remain closed for 13 days in September; Check full list

New Delhi, Aug 25: Banks will remain closed for 13 days in September and this would include second Saturdays and Sundays as well. So, if you have any imporant bank-related work, make sure you go through these holiday dates and plan accordingly.

The bank holidays are region-specific and state-specific. So, the holidays, sometimes, vary from state to state.

In India, Banks continue to work on the first and third Saturdays of the month, while second and fourth Saturdays of the month are holidays.. All Sundays are notified as holidays.

As per the RBI calendar, the number of holidays in September has been set at eight.

On September 10, Banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram will be closed to mark Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthi. On the same day, banks across the country will be closed as it is also a second Saturday too.

The remaining weekends add to the rest of the five days of the 13-day bank holiday.

FULL LIST OF BANK HOLIDAYS IN SEPTEMBER 2022

September 1: Banks to remain closed in Panaji on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi (2nd day).

September 4: It is a Sunday.

September 6: Banks across Ranchi will be shut to mark Karma Puja.

. .

September 7: Banks will be closed in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Onam.

September 9: Banks will remain closed in Gangtok on account of Indrajatra.

September 10: While banks in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram are listed to remain shut on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Jayanthias.

September 11: Sunday.

September 18: Third Sunday.

September 21: Banks will stay shut in Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Sree Narayana Guru Samadhi Day.

September 24: Fourth Saturday.

September 25: Fourth Sunday.

September 26: Banks in Imphal and Jaipur will remain closed on the occasion of Navratri Sthapna/Mera Chaoren Houba of Lainingthou Sanamahi.

The Reserve Bank of India places its holidays under Holiday Under Negotiable Instruments Act, Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act, Real Time Gross Settlement Holiday, and Banks Closing of Accounts.