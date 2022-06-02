Bank manager killed in Kashmir: 8 incidents of targeted killings since May

Vijay Kumar, a manager with the Ellaqui Dehati Bank at Areh Mohanpora branch in the south Kashmir district, received grievous gunshot injuries on the bank premises and died on his way to the hospital, officials said, according to news agency PTI.

The latest killing led to a chorus of condemnation from political parties across the spectrum, including the National Conference and the BJP.

Kumar, a resident of Hanumangarh in Rajasthan, had joined the Kulgam branch only a week ago. He had earlier been working in the Kokernag branch of the bank, co-owned by the Central government, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the State Bank of India.

This was the 8th targeted killing in the Valley since May. In May alone 7 such incidents were reported.

Let us take a look at the incidents

On May 7 an unarmed police constable Ghulan Hassan Dar was killed in Srinagar's Zonimar area

On May 12, Rahul Bhat, a clerk, was shot dead at the tehsildar's office in Chadoora tehsil of Budgam district

On May 13 special police officer Riyaz Ahmed Thoker was shot dead in Pulwama

On May 17, Ranjit Singh from Rajouri was killed and three others injured after terrorists lobbed a hand grenade inside a newly opened wine store in Baramulla

On May 24, terrorists killed a policeman Saifullah Qadri I the Anchor Soura area of Srinagar and also wounded his daughter

On May 25, TV artiste Amreen Bhat was shot outside her house in Chadoora areas of ventral Kashmir's Budgam

On May 31, Rajni Bala, a Hindu woman teacher from Samba district, was shot dead by terrorists at a government school in Gopalpora, Kulgam