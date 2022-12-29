Bank lockers customers should renew agreement with bank by January 1 2023: All you should know

New Delhi, Dec 29: The Reserve Bank of India has asked all banks to renew their agreements with their customers who have locker facility by January 1 2023.

If you have a locker then you will need to furnish fresh proof of eligibility for a locker agreement with the bank and sign the agreement paper again, the RBI has said. Here is an explainer on what you must do to renew the locker agreement and what the banks are meant to do.