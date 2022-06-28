Bank loan default: 4 people get jail term

Erode, Jun 28: A local court has sentenced four people to three years rigorous imprisonment for defaulting on a loan borrowed from a public sector bank to open a jewellery shop in Gobichettipalayam here.
The Judicial Magistrate-1 court in Gobichettipalayam on Monday evening pronounced the verdict and also levied a fine of Rs 5,000 on each convict. The prosecution case was that four people -- Ponnusamy, his wife Latha, Chinnasamy and Sumathy -- joined hands to start a jewellery shop in Gobichettipalayam in 2009. The partners borrowed Rs 11.85 crore from Bank of Baroda's Nambiyur branch in 2009 for running the store.