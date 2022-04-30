Bank holidays in May 2022: With 2 long weekends, Banks to remain shut for 11 days. See full list

New Delhi, Apr 30 : The month of May does not have several holidays on the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) list. Bank holidays in May 2022 differ depending on the state. Operations of both public and private banks will be closed during these days. Since many bank transactions still need a visit to the bank, customers should take note of such holidays depending on the state.

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) notification, the month of May will witness some popular occasions like Id-ul-Fitr, Buddha Purnima, and Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti due to which banks will be closed. The second and fourth Saturdays are also designated holidays.

Banks will remain closed on 2 May 2022, in Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi to observe Eid-UI-Fitra. While except for Thiruvananthapuram and Kochi, banks across India will remain closed on 3rd May 2022 on account of Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti, Ramzan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra), Basava Jayanti, and Akshaya Tritiya.

On 9th May, banks only across Kolkata will remain shut on the occasion of Rabindranath Tagore's birthday. On the occasion of Buddh Purnima on 19th May, banks across Agartala, Belapur, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Dehradun, Jammu, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Mumbai, Nagpur, New Delhi, Raipur, Ranchi, Shimla, and Srinagar, will remain closed

Bank holidays in May 2022: Check out the list

02 May 2022: Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)

03 May 2022: Bhagvan Shree Parshuram Jayanti/Ramjan-Eid (Eid-UI-Fitra)/Basava

Jayanti/Akshaya Tritiya

09 May 2022: Birthday of Rabindranath Tagore

19 May 2022: Buddha Purnima

Weekend holidays in May 2022

01 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

08 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

14 May 2022: Second Saturday

15 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

22 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

28 May 2022: Fourth Saturday

29 May 2022: Weekly off (Sunday)

Let us informyou that the RBI has categorised holidays under three categories - Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act; Holiday under Negotiable Instruments Act and Real-Time Gross Settlement Holiday; and Banks' Closing of Accounts. While planning bank-related work, people are advised to check the holidays in their respective states.