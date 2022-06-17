Bangladesh PM sends one metric tonne of mangoes as gift to Kovind, Modi

Hasina has sent the unique gift to the president and the PM through the diplomatic channel, according to a statement issued by the Bangladesh High Commission here.

Prime Minister Hasina had also sent mangoes as a gift to Kovind, Modi, and the chief ministers of West Bengal, Tripura, and Assam last year. This is the peak season of mango in Bangladesh.

In continuation with the past tradition, PM Hasina has sent one metric ton of 'Amrapali' mangoes as a gift to President Kovind and Prime Minister Modi, the mission statement said. The relationship between Bangladesh and India has scaled new heights and the "mango-hilsa diplomacy" is making the ties more gratifying, it said.