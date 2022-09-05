Bangladesh PM Hasina to embark on four-day visit to India today: What to expect

The Bangladeshi prime minister is also likely to travel to Ajmer in Rajasthan to visit the Dargah of revered Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

She will hold bilateral discussions with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will call on President Draupadi Murmu and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

Hasina last visited New Delhi in October 2019.

Sheikh Hasina's India visit is expected to strengthen the multifaceted relationship between the two countries based on strong historical and cultural ties and mutual trust and understanding.

In March last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi travelled to Bangladesh to attend events organised to mark the birth centenary of Sheikh Mujibur Rahman and 50 years of the war of liberation of that country.

In reflection of close ties, India also hosted a number of events to mark the 50th anniversary of the 1971 war that led to the liberation of Bangladesh.