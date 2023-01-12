Balakrishna fans create ruckus at US cinema hall; 'Veera Simha Reddy' shows cancelled

The fans, gathered at the hall, created ruckus by shouting 'Jai Balaiyya' chants. They are also accused of tearing papers and throwing it in the air, a report said. In the clip doing rounds on social media sites, the authorities are seen expressing their displeasure over the unruly behaviour of craze movie buffs.

Hyderabad, Jan 12: In what could possibly become an embarrassment to Indians, the screening of Balakrishna's Telugu film 'Veera Simha Reddy' was reportedly cancelled in a cinema hall at an overseas centre for unruly behaviour of the fans.

"Sorry. A lot of you have come here to watch a movie and have a great evening. I understand that but don't blame on me, blame on those who are causing the confusion. This situation never happened before for any Indian movie. This is not the first time we are exhibiting movies but this never happened before. We never had problems before. We are really sorry but I need to ask you to please leave," a concerned authority is heard telling in the video.

While reports claimed that it was in the US, some claim that it occurred in Germany.

Balakrishna-starrer 'Veera Simha Reddy' hit the screens on Thursday. It is an action drama, directed by Gopichand Malineni. The movie has Shruti Haasan in the female lead with Varalaxmi Sarathkumar and Duniya Vijay playing key roles.

The movie has met with mixed reviews although the fans of Balakrishna given a thumbs-up for the flick as they enjoy the mass moments and political digs at Andhra CM YS Jagan Reddy.

'Veera Simha Reddy' has clashed with Chirnajeevi's 'Waltair Veerayya'.